Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 10.North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity -70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

South-west wind will occasionally intensify at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba +25-26 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Lightning, rain, and hail expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will be +22-27 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

On July 10, the temperature is expected to fall on the Absheron peninsula, which is mainly favorable for people sensitive to weather.

