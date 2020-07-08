By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on July 9. Short rain is predicted in some places in the evening. Mild north-west wind will be followed by south-west one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime,

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +37-39°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 25-35 percent in the daytime.

South wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, lightning, rain, and hail expected in some northern and western regions in the evening. West wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime. The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +34+39 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +14-19 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime.

Hot weather on July 9 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

