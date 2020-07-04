By Trend

The US and Azerbaijan share an important partnership, said the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger in his video message on the occasion of July 4 Independence Day of the US, Trend reports.

“We’re proud to support your sovereignty and independence,” said the ambassador.

He pointed out that usually on July 4, the US Embassy hosts a celebration of the US Independence Day.

“Last year we welcomed many of our good friends from Azerbaijan to a great event in the Embassy garden, and many more of you joined the party via our Facebook live stream. Due to the Covid-19 global pandemic we cannot gather as usual this year. Despite these challenges, this doesn't mean that we can't virtually celebrate America's 244th birthday,” said Litzenberger

