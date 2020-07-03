By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection attracted about 800 unemployed and job seekers to vocational training courses in the first six months of 2020, the ministry’s press service reported on July 2.

Out of these 800 citizens, 409 were women and over 255 were young people.

The trainings are aimed at creating conditions for the unemployed and job seekers to help them acquire professional skills to become cooks, tailors, carpet-makers, computer accountants, computer designers, welders, greenhouse operators, confectioners, makeup artists, hairdressers and others.

Some participants have already completed the course and received certificates.

Additionally, course participants are also granted a scholarship equivalent to the minimum monthly salary in the country.

Course participants who have been interrupted in their training due to the pandemic continue to receive these scholarships upon the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Vocational education centers provide training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills.

Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

One of the active employment measures organized by the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is the involvement of job seekers and unemployed citizens in vocational training and further education courses in professions that meet the requirements of the labor market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz