By Akbar Mammadov

Some units of the Azerbaijani Army have been involved in the patrol service organized to assist Interior Ministry employees to control residents’ compliance with coronavirus quarantine regime, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 3.

“Military servicemen are involving in the service in the designated areas in connection with the special quarantine regime,” said the ministry.

It should be noted that on June 2, Azerbaijan extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country on June 21 for another two weeks and increased the number of cities falling under the lockdown.

The new lockdown will be imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku that accounts for half of all COVID-19 cases in the country as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, as well as Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts.

During the lockdown, Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20. Moreover, the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

