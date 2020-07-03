By Ayya Lmahamad

Azersu OJSC is constructing new main water pipeline in Neftchala, where drinking water has been insufficient for many years, the company’s official website reported on July 2.

Thus, residents of Neftchala and surrounding regions will be provided with quality water, processed at the Kura water treatment plant through the Shirvan-Mugan group water pipeline.

Drinking water supply has always been relevant issue in all settlements of Neftchala region due to limited fresh water resources.

Moreover, drinking water supply systems built in Neftchala in 1950-1970 cannot meet the growing demand due to the expiration of their life- cycle. To date, drinking water has been supplied to Neftchala from the Kura River after partial processing.

From this point of view, it was decided, first of all, to provide the city with water from a reliable source such as the Shirvan-Mugan group water pipeline. In order to supply water to the city of Neftchala in a self- flow regime, construction of a reservoir with a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters in the area of Salyan city began at a relatively high altitude.

Meanwhile, a 44 kilometers long main water pipeline with 560 mm diameter pipes from the warehouse to Neftchala is being constructed.

The construction of the main water pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of current year and the pipeline will be connected to the existing drinking water network.

According to the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Neftchala, 118 kilometers of drinking water and 116 kilometers of sewerage networks will be created in Neftchala, as well as in the settlements of the Bank and Kurkand, adjacent to the city center. An 8.6 kilometers long sewerage collector and a 4,000 cubic meters per day wastewater treatment plant will be built to manage and treat wastewater.

Thereby, more than 80,000 residents will benefit from new infrastructure, including villages that will be supplied with water along the main water pipeline route in the future.

As was already mentioned, presently there is a problem with drinking water in Neftchala and some villages of the region.

Recently, the drinking water needs of the region center, as well as of more than 10 villages and settlements, are met with water from trucks. Fifteen water vehicles have been allocated for this purpose, and water is transported from Salyan to Neftchala. In villages where modular water treatment plants are installed, the tanks are filled with water and the springs are supplied according to the schedule.

Earlier, on July 1, Azersu chairman Gorkhmaz Huseynov speaking at a hearing devoted to the discussion of water supply issues in the country in the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Environment of the Parliament of Azerbaijan noted that some reasons for water supply shortage include water consumption without meters, and the wasteful use of water in the irrigation of green spaces, gardens, homesteads, as well as the existence of private networks that do not meet existing norms and standards.

He also stated that population growth in Baku and prospects for tourism development also influence the water issue. During the period of 2013-2019, drinking water supply lines inside 7,390 buildings were renovated, communications were replaced in 3,350 buildings, and the sewerage system was renovated in 6,053 buildings with cellars and the cellars 3,055 buildings were renovated.

Additionally, Huseynov emphasized that water reserves in Azerbaijan are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers.

Azersu OJSC provides consumers with drinking water and sewage services on a centralized basis. The joint-stock company organizes collection, processing, transportation and sale of water from sources, as well as wastewater treatment. It is engaged in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of water treatment facilities, reservoirs, pumping stations, water pipelines and sewerage collectors.

Azersu OJSC provides drinking water to 1,539,583 subscribers all over the country.

