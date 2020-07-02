By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 3. Short rain is predicted in some places in the evening.South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +30-32°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

South-east wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +21-22 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly in the regions. Lightning, rain and hail are expected in some northern and western regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24°C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.



