Azerbaijani Health Ministry and a group of experts from Italy exchanged views on pandemic situation, during the videoconference held on June 30, Italian Embassy reported in its Facebook page.

Taking into account Italy’s experience gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team of experts of the Spallanzani Institute headed by scientific director Giuseppe Ippolito had a thorough exchange of views with the chief technical and sanitary management of the epidemic in Azerbaijan.

Italy is sharing with Azerbaijan experience and best practices gained by the institute, which has played a leading role in emergency response to infectious diseases and pandemics in Europe and the world.

The videoconference was a first step in cooperation aimed at structuring by thematic area and establishing a regular dialogue.

Ambassador Augusto Massari, Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev and his deputy Viktor Gasimov also participated in the meeting.

The videoconference followed the meeting between Ambassador Augusto Massari and Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev on June 25.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange views on measures taken by Italy and Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus, during which Azerbaijani side expressed interest in studying the Italian experience.

