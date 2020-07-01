By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has ranked 54th among 166 countries in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index, becoming the leader in the South Caucasus region and leaving many CIS countries behind for sustainable development.

According to the report on “Sustainable Development 2020”, Azerbaijan jumped five ranks compared to 2019 and secured its place in the 54th rank. Azerbaijan’s SDG Index score was 72.6 this year, meaning that the country is on average 73 per cent of the way to the best possible outcome across the 17 SDGs.

In terms of the SDG Index score, Azerbaijan is the regional leader among its neighbours.

Russia ranked 57 (71.9) in the list, while Georgia and Iran ranked 58 and 59 with 71.8 scores accordingly. Turkey and Armenia ranked 70 (70.3) and 75 (69.9) respectively. In terms of the regional comparison, the regional average score for Azerbaijan was 70.9 in the report.

In addition, Azerbaijan is also the leader among other CIS countries. Thus, Kazakhstan was ranked 65 (71.1 scores), Uzbekistan 66 (71.0), Tajikistan 78 (69.4), Kyrgyzstan 52 (73.0), Moldova 42 (74.4) and Belarus 18 (78.8).

Furthermore, the report shows that Azerbaijan has achieved in the “no poverty” goal of Sustainable Development Goal. The country has also improves other sustainable development goals. Thus, in spite of the remaining challenges, the trend for the achievement in sustainable goals “zero hungry”, “good health and well-being”, “affordable and clean energy”, “sustainable cities and communities”, “climate action”, “peace, justice and strong institutions” and “partnership for the goals” is increasing in Azerbaijan.

In the case of the “clean water and sanitation” goal, despite the remaining significant challenges, Azerbaijan is experiencing an “on track” trend, which means that Azerbaijan follows a course that is likely to achieve this SD goal.

Scandinavian countries secured the first three places in the ranking. With 84.7 scores, Sweden leads the SDG Index score rating for 2020, followed by Denmark (84.6) and Finland (83.8).

It should be noted that the SDG Index tracks country performance on the 17 SD Goals, as agreed by the international community in 2015 with equal weight to all 17 goals. The score signifies a country’s position between the worst (0) and the best or target (100) outcomes.

It should be noted that in 2015, all United Nations Member States adopted that 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The heart of the agenda is 17 Sustainable Development Goals that are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership.

The Sustainable Development Goals are "No Poverty", " Zero Hunger", " Good Health and Well-being", " Quality Education", " Gender Equality", " Clean Water and Sanitation", " Affordable and Clean Energy", " Decent Work and Economic Growth", " Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure", " Reducing Inequality", " Sustainable Cities and Communities", " Responsible Consumption and Production", " Climate Action", " Life Below Water", " Life On Land", " Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions" and " Partnerships for the Goals".

