By Ayya Lmahamad

Relations between Azerbaijan and International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) have been discussed during the meeting held between Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and head of ICRC’s country office office Elena Aymone Sessera on June 30, the prosecutor general’s official website reported.

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev talked about developing of relations between the committee and Azerbaijan, and gave information about the judicial and legal reforms carried out in the country.

In turn, Elene Aymone Sessera stressed the high level and successful development of relations with Azerbaijan.

Moreover, she gave information about the ICRC’s activities on humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani citizens suffering from the Nagorno- Karabakh conflict, as well as safety, physical and psychological health of civilians living in frontline areas.

Additionally, she talked about ICRC’s activities in Azerbaijan, its projects, as well as training held on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the developing of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and law enforcement agencies, including Prosecutor’s Office.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz