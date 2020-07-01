By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has neutralized 219 unexploded ordnance across 11 regions and four cities in the country in June 2020, the agency told local media on July 1.

The neutralized ammunition also include five anti-tank mines and 47 cartridges of various calibres, the agency said.

The territories where mines and ordnance found are placed in Aghstafa, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Goranboy, Khizi, Khojavend, Imishli, Gazakh, Guba, Shamkir, Tartar regions and Baku, Ganja, Sumgait and Lankaran cities.

During the operations, a total area of 731,034 square meters (73.1 hectares) in these regions and cities was inspected.

The agency noted that 490 operational staff, 116 administrative staff, 6 mechanical mine clearing vehicles and 40 mine detection dogs are involved in the operations.

Thus, in June, a total of 26 appeals were received by the law-enforcement and security agencies of Azerbaijan. On the basis of the appeals, 23 operative and urgent operations were made together with the employees of the MIA, the MES, the Ministry of Health and the SBS.

As a result, 10,730 square meters were inspected in Agstafa, Fizuli, Goranboy, Khizi, Khojavend, Imishli, Gazakh, Guba, Shamkir, Tartar regions, and cities of Baku, Ganja and Lankaran. Hence, 46 unexploded ordnance (UXO), 4 anti-tank mines and 47 cartridges of different calibres were found and transported to the Agency's Central Destruction Area to ensure the safety of the local population.

It should be noted in June, a mine accident was registered in the Agstafa region, as a result of which one person was injured.

So far, generally, 544 million 786 thousand 682 square meters (54,478.67 hectares) have been cleared, 807 thousand 819 mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) found and neutralized since 1999, when Azerbaijan and UNDP signed the joint project on Crisis Prevention and Recovery on April 2 of that year. Based on that joint project, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action was established.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz