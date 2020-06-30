By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan repatriated 12 citizens from Pakistan by a charter flight performed of Pakistan International Airlines, Embassy of Pakistan to Azerbaijan reported on June 30.

Earlier this day, by a charter flight from Baku,159 Pakistani citizens were repatriated to Islamabad by plane belonging to Pakistan International Airlines.

The majority of repatriated Pakistani were tourists and business people who arrived in Azerbaijan on short-term visas and were unable to return back to Pakistan due to suspension of all international flights, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The same flight also brought back 12 Azerbaijani citizens from Pakistan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

