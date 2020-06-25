President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated thermal power station in Mingachevir after its reconstruction as well as a new military unit during his visit to the city on June 25, the president's official website has reported.

The 330 and 500 kilovolt open switchgears, 8 power blocks, Dispatcher Management Center, main and auxiliary areas, buildings and facilities of the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station have been launched in Mingachevir after major overhaul.

During the same visit, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev opened the military unit of the Ministry of Defense today.

After familiarization with conditions created in the military unit, President Ilham Aliyev met with command staff of the military unit.

