Azerbaijan has slightly amended the rules of the quarantine regime to be imposed from June 14 midnight until June 16, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported on June 11.

List of areas of services that will allowed to operate during the lockdown days has been expanded.

Thus, along with hospital and ambulances, from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16, pharmacies will allowed to work through delivering medicines to addresses.

Moreover, activities on harvesting agricultural products in the districts, as well as irrigation, emergency veterinary and plant protection services also will be allowed.

The movement permission of individuals operating in the abovementioned areas will be issues on the basis of certificate from local executive authorities at the place of residence.

It should be noted that, the relevant certificate should be received by the farmers prior the strict quarantine regime that enters force on June 14.

The permission should indicate the surname, name, patronymic of the individual, series and number of identity card, the territory where the movement is allowed and the validity period of the certificate.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

The difference between upcoming lockdown and the one that was in force on June 6-7 is that now dog owners are allowed to walk pets during lockdown without the need of obtaining a permit. Moreover, this time residents with a work permit are allowed to go to work by using their private cars, whereas during the previous lockdown they could only go there by service car, bicycle or by foot.

As of June 12, Azerbaijan has registered 8,882 COVID-19 cases and 108 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,930.

