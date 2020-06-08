By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of 159,871 permits issued by 9,218 public and private organizations, including individuals engaged in business activities without creating a legal entity, were valid through the portal icaze.e-gov.az during the lockdown imposed on June 6-7, ASAN Service reported on June 8.

In the period of enforcement of restrictions from 00:00 on 6 June 2020 to 06:00 on 8 June 2020, the movement of persons working in the fields of work and services whose activity is permitted, was allowed after the employer entered information about them into portal

The work of icaze.e-gov.az was put into operation in early April when citizen’s movement was restricted and SMS permits or permits from work places were required to leave homes.

On June 4, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region during the weekend.

Under the lockdown, that was effective from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8, leaving place of residence will also be prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

As of June 8, Azerbaijan has registered 7.553 COVID-19 cases and 88 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4.149.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz