By Ayya Lmahamad

Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Board of Muslims Fuad Nurullayev has said that it is impossible to resume mass prayers in Azerbaijan, including the upcoming Ramadan prayer, due to the ban on gathering of more than 10 people amid COVID-19.

Nurullayev made the remarks in an interview with local media.

While the decision remains in force, the festive prayer will be done individually by the people in their homes, he said.

"Collective prayers can be made after the mosques resume their work. According to Sharia law, on the day of the [Ramadan] holiday, prayer should be made collectively. Friday and collective prayers have been postponed in all Muslim countries around the world in connection with the spread of coronavirus. On the holiday, people can congratulate each other, but collective prayers are not necessary. There is no need to pray in a group of 3-5 people at home," Nurullayev said.

He reminded that all rites in Laylat al-Qadr [holy night in Ramadan] were performed online this year.

According to a fatwa of Caucasus Board of Muslims, Ramadan holiday will be celebrated on May 24 and Ramadan prayer will be performed on that day accordingly.

Nurullayev said that the most suitable time of the Ramadan prayer will be 08:00 or 09:00 in the morning.

Azerbaijan has banned religious gathering as part of the special quarantine regime introduced in the country on March 24. The country also bans the gathering of more than ten people as part of the lockdown.

Azerbaijan has confirmed 3,387 COVİD-19 cases so far.

---

