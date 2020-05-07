By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has said that the agreement with Iran on the construction of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River is based on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

"The agreement on cooperation in the field of continuation of construction, operation, use of energy and water resources of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River was signed on February 23, 2016 and the parties to this agreement are Azerbaijani and Iranian governments. This agreement is based on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both states," Khalafov said.

He noted that based on these principles, the agreement stressed the importance of restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of UN resolutions.

Furthermore, the deputy minister said that according to the agreement, the parties cooperate over the continuation and operation of the construction of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz border river on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of both countries.

Regarding the issues raised in the press in connection with the implementation of the agreement, Khalaf Khalafov noted that in accordance with the agreement, the construction of bridges should be considered in the framework of the implementation of the "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydro junctions and hydropower projects.

"As Iranian embassy noted, the part of the dams and bridges falling on the territory of Azerbaijan is recognized by the Iranian side within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", he added.

The deputy minister said that this is reflected in the agreement which has the force of law approved by the parliaments of both countries.

"Based on the high level of mutual trust, friendship and good neighborly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, we believe that these bridges serve the implementation of projects related to the "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric power stations and hydropower plants", he stressed.

It should be noted that these hydroelectric power stations are located in the Jabrayil district of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territories of Azerbaijan.

