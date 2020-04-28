By Akbar Mammadov

Israel’s "Jerusalem Post" newspaper has praised measures to fight the COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, namely the high number of tests carried out in the country as well as the quarantine regime that has been in place since March 24.

“Azerbaijan has conducted over 75,000 tests, which is around 5,300 people per one million of the total population. This figure attests that Azerbaijan ranks first in the entire region in testing, and is ahead of many advanced European nations in the number of tests,” author Arye Gut said in the article titled "Coronavirus in Azerbaijan: Challenges and Reality".

The author drew attention to the lack on panic in the country over the quarantine regime.

“All of Azerbaijan is now in quarantine. At the same time, people do not stagger around in the parks and do not go to barbecue, do not try to go to prayer places. In addition, most importantly, this all happens in a civilized manner. Because there is no panic in the country. There is trust in state institutions and an understanding that they will not be thrown and that they will be treated humanely.”

"It appears that Azerbaijan is doing very best to contain and prevent the coronavirus from spreading as well as to mitigate this unfortunate pandemic misery damage for its economy and people," Gut added.

Furthermore, the author described Azerbaijan as "Israel’s reliable partner and ally in Eurasia.”

"Azerbaijan today is an exporter of security and stability. Moreover, the country directly supports the efforts of the international community to prevent modern-day threats", the author added.

