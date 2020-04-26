By Trend

There are no disagreements or contradictions regarding provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan, said the country’s deputy economy minister Sahib Alakbarov.

He made the remarks during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

He was commenting on the refusal to pay lump-sum payments to tax identification number (TIN) holders.

The deputy minister said that there are a lot of speculations about paying a one-time allowance of 190 manat.

Alakbarov noted that he spoke with the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population on this issue on April 23.

"We have fully agreed on the matter. TIN has nothing to do with this issue. The number does not play a key role here. But possibly, some people are still really unhappy with the refusal. Those who received the refusal two days ago, can express their dissatisfaction even today. There can be other issues. I think that there are no disagreements or contradictions in this regard. But if there’re questions, the issue should be studied, and the relevant authorities should answer these questions.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz