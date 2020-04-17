By Trend

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has sent a letter of protest to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) due to the fact that the assembly has not expressed any reaction to the so-called "elections" held by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary meeting held on April 17, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that the lack of PACE's response is regrettable.

The parliament’s speaker has also criticized anti-national forces, stressing that they serve the interests of Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz