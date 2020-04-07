By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on April 8. Mild north-west wind will blow.

In Baku and on the Absheron peninsula, the temperarure will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-11°C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mmHg. The relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in country’s regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-6 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountain areas, the temperature will be -8-12 °C at night, +3-6 °C in the daytime.

