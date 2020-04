By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers will pay cash bonuses to volunteers involved in measures to combat the coronavirus infection COVID-19 in the country.

Under the government’s decision, each volunteer will receive a monthly cash bonus of $147 as of April 1, 2020.

The country has registered 584 coronavirus cases so far. Some 32 of them recovered, seven people died.

