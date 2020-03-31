By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attacks committed in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports referring to the official Twitter page of the Foreign Ministry.

"We condemn the Houthi terror attack targeting the residential areas in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with and support to Saudi Arabia in its measures to maintain security, stability and territorial integrity of the country."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz