By Trend

The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the agreements signed by the government with a number of countries, Trend reports on March 30.

The issues on the approval of the agreement on organizing assistance in the joint construction, ownership and use of fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea through the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan route by the communication operators of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and the Additional Protocol to the agreement on cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Bulgaria in the fight against crime signed in Baku on April 27, 2012, were discussed at the parliamentary meeting.

Furthermore, MPs also discussed the issues on the approval of the agreement on pension provision between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Bulgaria and the agreement on the paid types of labor by family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Following the discussions, the documents were put to a vote and adopted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz