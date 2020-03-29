By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service has automatically accepted all requests from foreigners to extend their stay in the country, which ended (or will end) during the period from March 16 to April 30, the Migration Service told Trend.

The Migration Service has already decided to extend the temporary stay of persons who are allowed to stay in the country from March 16 to March 31, 2020.

Decisions regarding persons with a temporary stay until April 30, 2020 will be adopted by the State Service in stages.

Information about this will be posted in a short time on the official website of the service.

The State Service noted that foreigners and stateless persons acquire the right to stay in the country on the basis of decisions made only after payment of the state fee (duty payment numbers are already available on the website https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/payments-search).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz