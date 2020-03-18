By Akbar Mammadov

Russia is working with Azerbaijan for the supply of helicopters, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) of Russia Dmitry Shugaev has told the Russian media.

Shugaev said that cooperation with Azerbaijan continues and mainly focuses on after-sales service, the creation of a service centre for ground forces equipment and a centre for repairing helicopter equipment of the Mi-8 family.

“At the same time, the possibility of delivering final products is being explored,” he said.

Shugaev added that Russia’s military-technical cooperation with its closest neighbours is developing quite dynamically: "If we take all the CIS countries, our portfolio is estimated at about $2 billion."

It should also be noted that Azerbaijan is the only foreign operator of Russia's unique 120mm self-propelled artillery and mortar rig 2S31 “Vena”. This fact has nothing to do with the manufacturer's technical specifications or service specifications. Simply, “Vena” is equipped with the most advanced digital inspection and firing systems, which greatly raised the price of the product the Perm Motovilixinski plan. The system consists of pre-setting fire and preparing indoors or firing.

Since the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijan has been strengthening its defence industry by exporting defence industry products, combat aircraft, helicopters and artillery products from Russia, Turkey, Italy and Pakistan.

During President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Rome in February, Azerbaijan and Italy agreed on Baku’s purchase of the 5th generation warplane Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master from Italy. This warplane is used as a transitional aircraft to modern multi-purpose aircraft 4++ and 5th generation. Along with the replenishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force fleet, the aircraft of this type will expand their combat capabilities and will ensure Azerbaijan's superiority over Armenia in the airspace.

In addition, Azerbaijan increased imports of defence products from Turkey by 1.4 times in January-February.

In February 2020, the export of defence products from Turkey to Azerbaijan grew by 1.6 times compared to February 2019, amounting to $8.30 million.

Azerbaijan Air Force and Pakistan’s PAC KAMRA company also agreed on the contract of purchasing 10 Super Mushshak MFI-395 combat aircraft in July of 2017.

---

