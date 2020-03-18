By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan confirmed six new cases of coronavirus on March 17, bringing the total infections to 27, according the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

On March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers reported that four coronavirus patients recovered from the infectious disease in the country. The country registered its only coronavirus death on March 12.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan and its northern neighbour Russia suspended mutual visits of citizens effective March 18 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The decision on travel restriction was made during a telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on March 16.

The travel restriction makes an exception for truck drivers.

Charter flights will be arranged for the return of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan suspended all means of transportation with Georgia on March 14.

The country also closed its borders and suspend air and land travel with Iran on February 29 and with Turkey on March 15.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan Airlines carried out charters to return Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey and Italy on March 16 and March 17 respectively.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev allocated 10 million manats ($5.8m) for fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country on March 3.