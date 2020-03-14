By Trend

Buta Airways has suspended Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flights since March 14 due to the closure of air traffic between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Buta Airways press service.

This decision is valid until March 24.

Passengers who have bought tickets for the above period will be able to change the date or return the tickets to the place of purchase without fines.

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 situation, National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan made a decision to refund or exchange tickets for all cancelled destinations, as well as exchange tickets for all existing ones.

More information is available through the following link: https://www.butaairways.az/en/article/news-13032020

