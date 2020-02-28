By Trend

A Georgian citizen suspected of being infected with coronavirus crossed Azerbaijan’s Astara customs checkpoint at 06:50 (GMT+4) on February 25 and was checked with portable thermometers, Trend reports on Feb. 27 referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

"That citizen had normal temperature,” the message said. “The Georgian citizen left Azerbaijan at 5:09 (GMT+4) on the same day through the Red Bridge customs checkpoint. The customs officers, who contacted with him, underwent medical check-up."

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 82,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz