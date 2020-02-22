By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has publicized information regarding special operation in Neftchala district, Trend reports Feb. 21 referring to the Public Relations Department of the state service.

Comprehensive investigative measures continue based on the information on illegal actions by officials of Azerbaijani local executive authorities that damage the rights of citizens, the state’s interests protected by laws and cast a shadow on the activities of state bodies, according to the report.

Comprehensive investigative measures have been launched in continuation of these measures on the basis of information about the numerous criminal acts by officials of the Neftchala District Executive Power, who, deliberately abusing their official powers, contrary to the interests of the state service, caused enormous damage to the rights of citizens and the interests of society and the state protected by laws.

The collected materials substantiate suspicions that Head of Neftchala District Executive Power Ismayil Valiyev, regularly abusing his official powers, demanded and extorted money from the heads of educational, medical and other local state institutions under various pretexts.

Also, the investigation materials give reasons to believe that personally Ismayil Valiyev, first deputy head of the executive power Vurgun Akbarov and head of the architecture and construction department Vugar Nagiyev, with the help of their subordinates, extorted money under various pretexts from businessmen in the district.

During examination of offices of Ismayil Valiyev, Vurgun Akbarov, deputy head of the executive power Gultakin Sadigova, head of the department for work with territorial management and local self-government bodies Anar Jafarov on the basis of a court decision, personally compiled lists of funds received from officials of local executive authorities and other local government bodies, as well as a large amount of money, documents and other evidence important for the investigation, have been discovered and seized.

The investigation materials give reasons to believe that Ismayil Valiyev cashed out and misappropriated part of the state funds allocated for construction and repair, improvement work, and, by abusing his official powers, misappropriated land plots in the district, illegally used them for personal purposes and conducted illegal construction work in these territories.

During the investigation, suspicions were substantiated that Ismayil Valiyev misappropriated payroll bank cards for unemployed and low-income citizens, who were involved in public works as part of state care.

It was established that the above mentioned facts of the abuse of powers have caused corruption cases in educational, medical and other public institutions and facilities.

According to the collected materials, Ismayil Valiyev has been detained as a suspect for abuse of powers, repeated receiving bribes and misappropriation of huge amount of funds, while Vurgun Akbarov, Anar Jafarov, Vugar Nagiyev, head physician of the district’s central hospital Telman Zahidov, head of the regional department of education Ajdar Karimov and others – as suspects for receiving and giving bribes.

Presently, investigative and operational measures continue in order to fully and comprehensively investigate all the facts of the criminal case, to establish and bring to justice all the perpetrators.