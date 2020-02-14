By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended a meeting held at NATO headquarters in Brussels at the level of Defense Ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, security issues and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and the future of the mission were discussed.

