By Trend

The voting protocols at the early elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament in the country's 119 constituencies have been published, Trend reports.

The protocols are posted on the website of the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

Protocols of six constituencies have not yet been posted on the website - the 35th Khatai constituency, the 42nd Sumgayit constituency, the 44th Sumgait-Khizi constituency, the 77th Astara constituency, the 123rd Kalbajar constituency and the 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituency.

The early parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz