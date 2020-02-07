By Trend

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Commander of US European Command, General Tod Wolters in Baku on February 6, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guest, Sadikov reminded about the meeting held in Baku last July and noted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO during 26 years, the activities of the Azerbaijani Army in various NATO programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijani servicemen to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The chief of the General Staff emphasized that the main goal of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation carried out in various fields is to eliminate instability, conflicts, and threats in the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as to establish indivisible security system in a worldwide scale.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Sadikov reminded that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory and that the negotiation process remains to be fruitless so far.

Sadikov emphasized that the solution to this issue is to compel Armenia to fulfill the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The chief of the General Staff highly appreciated NATO's position supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expressed confidence that the Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance, Wolters highly appreciated the participation of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace for cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

Wolters stressed that the Alliance is in favor of a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The guest has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for its assistance in holding the meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz