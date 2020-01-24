By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited over 210 international observers for their monitoring of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov told reporters.

“We hope that the number of international observers will increase. As you know, to be registered, an observer should submit an application letter to the CEC requesting registration no later than on the 10th day before the election day,” he said.

Gasimov also said that several organizations have applied to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) to conduct exit-polls at the early parliamentary elections to be held in the country.

According to the law, organizations willing to conduct exit-polls must contact the CEC not later than 20 days before the election day.

The period has expired, and in the coming days the media will be provided with information about organizations that have submitted documents to the CEC for conducting exit-poll.

Note that 2431 people have applied to take part in the elections to the Azerbaijani parliament. Currently, the number of candidates for the parliament is 1,479. The elections will be held on February 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz