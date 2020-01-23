By Trend

Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia will send a delegation to Azerbaijan to monitor early parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, CEC of Georgia told Trend.

"The commission received an invitation from CEC of Azerbaijan to send observers to participate in the elections to Milli Majlis (parliament). We plan to send a delegation of five members to Azerbaijan," CEC said.

The delegation will include the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Georgia Georgi Sharabidze, Secretary of Georgia's CEC Giorgi Javakhishvili, Head of the Legal Department Georgi Dzagania, Head of HR Department Georgi Kalandarishvili and Director of the Center for the Development of Electoral Systems, Reforms and Training of the commission, Natia Zaalishvili.

"Georgia's CEC has already been in contact with the Azerbaijani CEC. The delegation is expected to arrive in Baku on February 7 or 8, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet," the CEC said.

