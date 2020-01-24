By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s agricultural products were showcased during the “Azerbaijani agricultural products: Fair and degustation” event held in Dubai, UAE on January 22.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture with the organizational support of Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative Office in UAE, and Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UAE.

The event aimed to introduce local agricultural and food products having great export potential, to explore new export channels and to establish business ties.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative to the UAE Elnur Aliyev made a presentation on trade and economic, historical and cultural relations between the two countries.

He spoke about the exports potential of Azerbaijani products to the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf market, as well as the current state and prospects of development of bilateral trade between the countries.

Chairperson of the board of Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC Leyla Mammadova said that agricultural reforms carried out in recent years have played an important role in the development of the country’s non-oil sector.

“The recent activities undertaken by Agriculture Ministry to increase agricultural production contribute to the development of this sector. As production volumes increase, it is important to properly organize sales in domestic and foreign markets,” Mammadova said.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UAE Mahir Aliyev noted that it significantly contributes to the development of relations between the two countries.

As part of the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition of Azerbaijani agricultural and food products. Along with Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, Azerbaijani food producers and agribusinessmen also presented their products.

Azerbaijan and UAE countries are working to strengthen economic and trade cooperation. One of the recent steps taken in that direction was the opening of Azerbaijan’s trade House in Dubai in January 2019.

In November 2019, the fourth Azerbaijan-UAE Trade forum was held in Baku. The Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation also significantly contributes to the progress observed in bilateral trade relations in the non-oil sector.

In December 2019, the country’s export mission to Dubai was organized. It included representatives of Azerbaijani companies involved in the production of food, textile products, building materials and in tourism sector.

