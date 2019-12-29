By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has inaugurated new administrative buildings and a training center in one of the military units.

According to the information published on the Defence ministry's official website, the newly-built center consists of classrooms with modern and high-tech simulators, as well as administrative and office premises, equipped with all communication lines and other necessary equipment.

In addition, the equipment and simulators available at the center are provided with special computer programs that will help improve the military personnel’s skills of timely and accurate fulfillment of tasks in conditions close to real combat.

The minister familiarized himself with the simulator rooms, as well as other office and administrative premises of the center.

The new center is among series of activities aimed at implementing the Plan of Modernization of the Azerbaijani Army, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The skills and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army are growing every year, as the country’s Armed Forces regularly conduct military exercises. The Azerbaijani army is supplied with modern weapons and technical equipment for maintaining a high level of combat capability.

The development of the Armed Forces is of essential importance as part of the country’s internationally-recognized territories -Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – are under Armenian occupation since the 1990s.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks 52nd (of 137) in the world for the annual Global Fire Power review.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz