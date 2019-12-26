By Trend

To date, Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 25 appeals in connection with the municipal elections held in the country on Dec. 23, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman noted that the appeals are considered in accordance with the Electoral Code.

Panahov said that citizens can apply to district election commissions in connection with the cases observed by them at polling stations.

"Then the CEC will instruct the district electoral commission to review these appeals," he added.

As the head of the CEC said, the complaints received in connection with the violations that could be seen on the footage distributed in social networks relate to 20 precincts in nine municipalities.

"This is just over 0.5 percent of the total number of municipalities. As you know, there are 1,606 municipalities in the country," Panahov said.

The CEC chairman noted that during the election day, the 115 hotline of the CEC received 220 calls.

"Of these, 90 were requests related to the electoral list and the addresses of the polling stations. The rest 130 appeals were related to legal issues," Panahov added.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. Voter turnout in the elections was 33.72 percent. Thus, 1,627,064 people voted in the elections.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

---

