By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 21.

Fog and weak drizzle will be observed in some places in the morning. Northwest wind will be replaced by southeast one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 °C at night, 10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure will make 769 mm above the norm, relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. Drizzle is expected in some eastern regions at night. Fog will be observed in different places. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 1-5 °C at night, 6-11°C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz