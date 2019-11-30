By Trend

Policy by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on diversification of the economy, increase of competitiveness, development of regions, and especially, on development of entrepreneurship in the non-oil sector, is showing very good results, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

The deputy minister made the remark at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“As you know, the president supports entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, and large-scale institutional measures are being held for this, one of such measure is a joint Azerbaijani-German program to improve the skills of managers in the country’s business community,” Safarov said.

As a result of these events, mechanisms are being implemented in Azerbaijan to support entrepreneurship, in particular small and medium-sized businesses, the competitiveness and stability of the non-oil sector of the economy are increasing, the deputy minister added.



