President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in the city.

President Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

President of Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new building of Nizami cinema in Sumgayit.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Mugham Center in Sumgayit.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Mugham Center and viewed the conditions created there.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the city of Sumgayit held at Sumgayit State Drama Theater.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Other speakers at the event included head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov, holder of “Shohret” Order, honored teacher Ofeliya Babayeva, director of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC Nazim Talibov, chief physician of polyclinic No 1 Arzu Bandaliyeva, honored builder Magsud Magsudov and actor of Sumgayit State Drama Theater Jalal Mammadov.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly built part of Sumgayit Seaside Boulevard Complex.

