By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

New driving licenses with chips will be introduced in Azerbaijan that will help determine the location of the lost document and locate the owner.

Prime Minister Ali Adadov has already approved the relevant amendment to the decision “On approval of the description, specification and model of a driver’s license” by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, contactless electronic media (chip) will be enclosed in the licenses. Data available on the license will be identified through an electronic chip. These data will be transferred to chip in the Azerbaijani and the English languages.

The advantage of chips in driver's licenses is that they will help to determine the location of licenses in case they are lost, as well as the owner in case he went missing or had an accident.

"In the future, this card can be used on toll roads, parking lots. This practice exists in many countries," head of Public Relations sector of the Main Traffic Police Department Kamran Aliyev has said.

These changes will give the licenses in the country an international status. Thus, a driver’s license issued in Azerbaijan can be read by the relevant systems in various English-speaking countries, the expert stressed.

