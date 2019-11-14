By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has said that the process of providing apartments to the families of martyrs and to the veterans of Karabakh war will be completed in the upcoming two or three years.

Minister Sahil Babayev made the remark at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament held on November 13.

“This year we plan to increase the number of issued apartments to 934. After that, we will have remaining 3,000 people to receive housing on the list. We hope to complete this process over the coming two or three years,” he said.

Babayev also noted that in 2018, families of martyrs and the veterans of Karabakh war were provided with 626 new flats.

“Thus, families of martyrs and the veterans of Karabakh war have so far received 6,654 apartments,” he added.

Thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed and became disabled during the war with Armenia over Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven other regions came under occupation of Armenian forces in the early 1990. Around one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes as a result of the occupation.

In June 1994, Azerbaijan passed the law "On Veterans" on the restoration of veterans’ rights. The law helped to establish the state policy on veterans of war. This policy successfully continues and today, the state care for veterans is at a new high level.

