By Trend

Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor in the future, Slovakia’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak said in an interview with Trend.

"Slovakia as a traditional gas transit country might be, in the future, even interested in transiting certain gas volumes coming via the Southern Gas Corridor also to our pipeline system," noted Lajcak.

He pointed out that Slovakia as a country interested in promoting Europe´s energy security as well as stable gas prices, supports efforts to diversify gas supplies including routes of delivery.

"From this point of view, the Southern Gas Corridor, a project to transport Azerbaijan gas through Turkey to Europe by 2020, has an undoubtful potential to contribute to these goals," noted the minister.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.