Organization of second-level coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics at the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is at a high level, head of the courses, an expert from the FIG Academy, international referee, member of the technical committee for aerobic gymnastics of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Olga Kyselovicova told Trend Nov. 8.

“In Baku, the courses are held for the second time - last year we conducted first-level courses, and those participants who successfully passed the exams now continue their studies at the second level,” Kyselovicova noted. “Nineteen coaches from six countries - Azerbaijan, Argentina, Mexico, Iran, Moldova and Ukraine - participate in the courses. I’m very glad that we are holding courses in Baku again, as the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation creates excellent conditions for work and organizes such events well. I can’t imagine another country where such conditions are created.”

The expert from Slovakia added that following the current courses, its participants will also pass exams.

“We conduct theoretical classes, where we give lectures, as well as practical lessons,” Kyselovicova said. “The participants must pass an exam in theory and practice at the end of the courses, and if they pass it successfully, they will be admitted to the next level of the courses. The final task of the coaches is to show that they have the necessary knowledge and skills to work with gymnasts.”

The member of the UEG technical committee for aerobic gymnastics also praised the level of training of Azerbaijani athletes in this gymnastic discipline.

“I participated as a member of the UEG technical committee at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in May this year,” Kyselovicova noted. “One can see how aerobic gymnastics is developing in your country, and that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation creates all the necessary conditions for athletes. Every year, the level of Azerbaijani gymnasts performing in this discipline is getting higher. Good results have already been achieved - the Azerbaijani team took the first place in the aero dance program at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.”

The second-level coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics of the FIG Academy in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will last until Nov. 12.

The courses are being held by FIG experts - courses leader Olga Kyselovicova (Slovakia), Brazilian expert Katia Lemos and head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, expert Marian Kolev.

