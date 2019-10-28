By Trend

The recent domestic reforms by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev represent a positive trend towards a more open, dynamic, diversified and reform-oriented socio-economic system, Rob Sobhani, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings told Day.Az, Trend reports.

“These changes represent a generational change, whereby today Azerbaijan has one of the youngest governments in the world. Thirteen of Azerbaijan's cabinet ministers are under 50,” he said.

The US expert pointed out that one of the main goals of President Aliyev is to diversify Azerbaijan away from dependence on energy exports as the sole source of foreign exchange earnings.

Furthermore, President Aliyev is making these changes for the well-being and benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, because these reforms are also designed to make state institutions more responsive to the needs of the population, he added.

“Not surprisingly, Azerbaijan was recently ranked by the World Bank as the 25th highest in the world in terms of doing business. In 2017 Azerbaijan was ranked 57th. This is all a testament to the wise and prudent leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” said Sobhani.

