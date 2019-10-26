By Trend

The holding of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states in Baku is a significant event that is of great importance for the countries of the region and the world, Director of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Pakistani political analyst Muhammad Asif Noor told Trend.

“Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement will continue to increase the country's authority in the region and the world,” Muhammad Asif Noor, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friendship Forum, said.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan has been entrusted with a responsible mission because this international structure makes an important contribution to strengthening peace and stability in the region and the world,” the analyst said. “In turn, Azerbaijan, which has proved itself internationally as a reliable strategic partner and ally, is making great efforts to strengthen the regional stability and security.”

“The Non-Aligned Movement is a powerful structure that unites several continents and is able to influence the adoption of certain decisions in international organizations,” Muhammad Asif Noor said. “It is quite logical that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the Karabakh problem at the 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, the solution of which is a priority of the country’s state policy."

The political analyst reminded that Pakistan became the second country after Turkey to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in the 90s, as well as the first country to urge the international community to force Armenia implement UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict.

“The Azerbaijani president appropriately placed priorities on Karabakh at the summit in Baku, stating that Karabakh is originally an Azerbaijani land and that the conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that changing borders by force, violation of territorial integrity of countries, interference in internal affairs is unacceptable,” said the political analyst.

Muhammad Asif Noor also said that Pakistan will continue to support Azerbaijan’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will advocate for its national interests, the restoration of the territorial integrity and inviolability of the Azerbaijani borders.

The analyst noted that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement international organization will positively affect the country’s image, as well as open up new possibilities for resolving a multi-year conflict, within the principle of inviolability of borders and restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the member-countries of the Non-Aligned Movement will continue until October 26. Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

