The countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) must advocate economic sovereignty, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen president, the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement should advocate for the promotion of the legitimate rights of member countries in the economic sphere, for economic sovereignty and strongly oppose discrimination and artificial barriers.

The president noted that one of the main tasks is effective fight against international terrorism.

"Turkmenistan stands for implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. Such a strategy should be implemented everywhere - at the global, regional and national levels. For NAM members who are faced with the real threat of terrorism, this task is extremely relevant," Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen president noted that another problem is related to refugees.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

A preparatory meeting of the high-ranking officials of the participating countries was held on Oct. 21-22. The foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the summit on Oct. 23-24.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit, including ministers of foreign affairs, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

Azerbaijan will chair the organization in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting states that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, has transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN by the number of member states.

