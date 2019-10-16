By Trend

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Moon Hee-sang has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Moon Hee-sang was was met by first deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz