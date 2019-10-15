By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis that has hit your country," President Aliyev said.

"In connection with this tragic event, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those killed and all the people of Japan, and wish those injured recovery," the president added.

